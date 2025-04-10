VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$17.00. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FORA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. TD Securities cut shares of VerticalScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$14.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VerticalScope presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.90.

Shares of FORA traded down C$0.52 on Thursday, hitting C$4.68. 319,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,048. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.74 million, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. VerticalScope has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$14.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.99.

In related news, Senior Officer Brandon Seibel sold 12,500 shares of VerticalScope stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$137,500.00. Also, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.62, for a total transaction of C$107,270.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $259,820. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

