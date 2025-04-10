VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2025

VerticalScope (TSE:FORAGet Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$17.00. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FORA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. TD Securities cut shares of VerticalScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$14.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VerticalScope presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FORA

VerticalScope Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of FORA traded down C$0.52 on Thursday, hitting C$4.68. 319,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,048. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.74 million, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. VerticalScope has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$14.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.99.

Insider Activity at VerticalScope

In related news, Senior Officer Brandon Seibel sold 12,500 shares of VerticalScope stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$137,500.00. Also, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.62, for a total transaction of C$107,270.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $259,820. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VerticalScope

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for VerticalScope (TSE:FORA)

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.