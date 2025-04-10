VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at Beacon Securities

VerticalScope (TSE:FORAFree Report) had its price target cut by Beacon Securities from C$19.50 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FORA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.00.

VerticalScope Trading Down 8.1 %

FORA traded down C$0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.78. 238,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,167. VerticalScope has a 1 year low of C$4.76 and a 1 year high of C$14.75. The firm has a market cap of C$75.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Insider Activity at VerticalScope

In related news, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.62, for a total value of C$107,270.00. Also, Senior Officer Brandon Seibel sold 12,500 shares of VerticalScope stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$137,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 22,250 shares of company stock worth $259,820 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About VerticalScope

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

