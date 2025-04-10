VF (NYSE:VFC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 28085847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of VF from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of VF from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

VF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. VF had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VF Corporation will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

VF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 1,355.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 376,615 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,874,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,153,000 after acquiring an additional 211,440 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in VF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 928,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 92,174 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in VF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,878,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 298,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 42,065 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VF

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

See Also

