Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.44.

VCTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Trading Up 13.0 %

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average is $62.70. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $73.42.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 31.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $918,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,446,000 after purchasing an additional 101,247 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $565,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 32,079 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

(Get Free Report

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.