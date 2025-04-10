VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0908 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 12.3% increase from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

UBND stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.35. 54,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,462. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66.

Get VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.