VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2025

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBNDGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0908 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 12.3% increase from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

UBND stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.35. 54,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,462. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.