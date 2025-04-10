Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1969 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 541.8% increase from Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of VSDA stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.54. The company had a trading volume of 27,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,366. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.11.

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

