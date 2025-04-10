VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.206 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 1,236.6% increase from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.99. 3,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $46.49. The company has a market cap of $96.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.87.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
