VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2025

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 283.9% increase from VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SFLO traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.91. VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.57.

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (SFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Small Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of 200 small-cap US companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics.

See Also

Dividend History for VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO)

