VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 233.8% increase from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSMV traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.57. 13,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,858. The company has a market cap of $104.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.68. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $50.71.

About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

