VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 108.8% increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of CSA stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average of $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 million, a PE ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 12-month low of $61.19 and a 12-month high of $81.49.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

