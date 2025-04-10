Virco Mfg. (VIRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter.

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Virco Mfg. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Virco Mfg. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Virco Mfg. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIRC

About Virco Mfg.

(Get Free Report)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.