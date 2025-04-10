Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,017 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Trading Up 7.8 %
V stock opened at $332.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $366.54.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 price target (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.84.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,930,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,500. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,842,490 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
