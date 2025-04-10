Visa (NYSE:V) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.84.

Get Visa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $332.36 on Monday. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $366.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $617.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,642,333.60. This represents a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,094.56. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,842,490 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 764 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 59,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.