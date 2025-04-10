Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 2837523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Vital Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Vital Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VTLE

Vital Energy Stock Up 20.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $597.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.82.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $534.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.90 million. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,528. This represents a 13.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $123,841.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,494 shares in the company, valued at $880,900.62. The trade was a 12.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,647 shares of company stock valued at $448,742. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vital Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Vital Energy by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.