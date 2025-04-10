Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Lowered to $102.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WMT. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Walmart Stock Up 1.3 %

Walmart stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.76. 8,946,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,485,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.73. The firm has a market cap of $727.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 568,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,472.96. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total transaction of $166,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 423,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,049,852.03. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,852 shares of company stock worth $16,785,080. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,235,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,517,000 after acquiring an additional 809,352 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 31.9% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 151,115 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,203,000 after buying an additional 88,177 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $541,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 9,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

