Walter M. Fiederowicz Sells 7,000 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,548 shares in the company, valued at $331,306.24. This represents a 28.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Photronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,567. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.40. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Photronics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Photronics by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Further Reading

