Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 388 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Qualys by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Qualys from $162.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.36.

Qualys Stock Up 9.1 %

QLYS stock opened at $125.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.15. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.71. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.61 and a twelve month high of $174.20.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total transaction of $941,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,321,173.97. The trade was a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 524 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total value of $67,795.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,557.14. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,122 shares of company stock worth $3,484,692. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

