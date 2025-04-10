Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 266 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAIN. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Main Street Capital by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 149,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 24,714 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAIN opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $63.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.94. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 89.25%. The company had revenue of $140.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.11%. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.25. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

In other news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $6,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,357,636.55. The trade was a 22.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $5,805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,895,415.10. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

