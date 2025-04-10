Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $280,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE X opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.55. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $46.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

