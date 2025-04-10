Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $314,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $1,214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 251,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,090,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $5,057,080.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,011.38. This represents a 54.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,528.71. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,440. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average of $52.84. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $60.34.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

