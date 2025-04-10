Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $346,000 Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 74.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,283,000 after acquiring an additional 599,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,738,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,197,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,617,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Southern Copper by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,849,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,428,000 after buying an additional 118,909 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.30 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.42.

Southern Copper Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $84.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 29.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

