Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $290,000 Investment in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

MLI stock opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.96. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $96.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average is $79.85.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.83%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $798,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,181.38. The trade was a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MLI

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.