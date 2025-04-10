Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 159 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NICE by 34.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NICE in the third quarter valued at about $647,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 238.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter valued at about $6,438,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 21.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $153.44 on Thursday. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.19 and a 52-week high of $243.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.64.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

