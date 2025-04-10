Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 228 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,192,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,555,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,868,000 after buying an additional 169,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $835,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,990 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $156.90 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.34 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.97 and a 200 day moving average of $160.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.