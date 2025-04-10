Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 327 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 373.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 12.1 %

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $111.57 on Thursday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $143.53. The stock has a market cap of $725.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.84.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.