Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,170,209,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,105,000 after purchasing an additional 716,041 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,469,000 after purchasing an additional 632,175 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,991,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,021,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,886,000 after purchasing an additional 501,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total transaction of $164,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,689,425.79. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $518,499. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.83.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 14.3 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $264.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

