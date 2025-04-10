Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFP. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 26,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 4.4 %

DFP stock opened at $19.49 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.1151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

