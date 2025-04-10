Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Sell (E+)” Rating for 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Tuesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. 1stdibs.Com has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.01.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. Research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.Com

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 286.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 25,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 16.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 95,292 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 64,107 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

