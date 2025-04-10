Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Sell (E+)” Rating for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP)

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reissued by Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Tuesday,Weiss Ratings reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SXTP
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.