Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Sell (E+)” Rating for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP)

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reissued by Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Tuesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:SXTP opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.41.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

