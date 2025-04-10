Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target to $55.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.40. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%. Analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 9,712 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $718,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,235 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,390. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,282 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $94,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,798. This represents a 51.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,721 shares of company stock worth $1,677,017 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 31.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 241,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 13.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Articles

