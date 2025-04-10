Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Price

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLMT. UBS Group upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.77. 745,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,465. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $752.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In related news, CFO David Lunin purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $32,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $32,625. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $47,076.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 287,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,514.16. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

