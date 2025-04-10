Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Stock Price

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $148.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAIC. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.22.

SAIC opened at $112.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.58. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $94.68 and a 52 week high of $156.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.11.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carolyn B. Handlon bought 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,032 shares in the company, valued at $443,237.76. This represents a 6.05 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Milford W. Mcguirt bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.58 per share, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,477.78. This trade represents a 7.89 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,045 shares of company stock worth $339,935 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,186,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,412,000 after buying an additional 464,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Science Applications International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Science Applications International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,218,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,572,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

