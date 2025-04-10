Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Price

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.46.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 10.9 %

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded down $8.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.77. 617,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,164. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $61.08 and a 1 year high of $113.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.53 and its 200 day moving average is $95.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 20,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,816,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,941,851.33. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 725 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $75,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,444. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,181 shares of company stock valued at $5,625,732. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,197,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,511,000 after purchasing an additional 70,503 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,990,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,167,000 after purchasing an additional 107,665 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,418,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,148,000 after acquiring an additional 186,887 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,018,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,052,000 after purchasing an additional 437,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,831,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,652,000 after purchasing an additional 183,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

