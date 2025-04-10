Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $90.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock traded down $7.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.93. 855,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $70.90 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.