Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target to $38.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LAZ. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Lazard from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Lazard from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lazard from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84. Lazard has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Lazard had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 44.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,041,943.36. This represents a 13.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 64,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $2,919,744.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,437.76. The trade was a 21.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,078 shares of company stock worth $9,120,541 over the last ninety days. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.9% during the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 215,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lazard by 5,409.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 24,828 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lazard by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Lazard by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Lazard by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

