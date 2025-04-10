Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 435,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,959 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $47,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Code Waechter LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $594,902.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,390.44. The trade was a 36.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,974.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,493.68. The trade was a 27.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $115.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $98.77 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.96.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -179.25%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

