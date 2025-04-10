Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $54.32 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 642,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,477 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $54,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PEG. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSE PEG opened at $82.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $114,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,536,332.10. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.