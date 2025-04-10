Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 141.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,651,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967,291 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $42,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,301,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565,226 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,061,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,217,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after buying an additional 5,840,961 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,227,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,509,000 after buying an additional 4,118,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,644,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,450,000 after buying an additional 3,996,559 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $27.06.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

