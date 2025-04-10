Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 169.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281,471 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CorVel were worth $49,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in CorVel by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CorVel by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.48, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,772,720. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 10,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $1,220,046.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,179,699.50. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $3,824,115. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CorVel Trading Up 7.3 %

CorVel stock opened at $115.56 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $76.20 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.80 and a 200 day moving average of $114.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98 and a beta of 0.94.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.22%.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

