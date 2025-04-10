Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $51,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $925,700.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,038.57. The trade was a 29.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:WTS opened at $195.01 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $232.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

