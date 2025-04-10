Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 327,730 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,110,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,730 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $45,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $1,263,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 408,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $637,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $38.75 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

