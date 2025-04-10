What is Cormark’s Forecast for TSE:ERE FY2025 Earnings?

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for European Commercial REIT in a report issued on Monday, April 7th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities lowered European Commercial REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

