What is Greenridge Global’s Estimate for FSI Q3 Earnings?

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Greenridge Global dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 7th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Flexible Solutions International’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Flexible Solutions International’s FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Flexible Solutions International in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 9.4 %

FSI stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flexible Solutions International

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.