What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for AAL Q2 Earnings?

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Airlines Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the airline will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAL. Barclays cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.95.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $11.12 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 133,774 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,525 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,987 shares of the airline’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.