Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.92. 37,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,029,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $559.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 39.97% and a negative return on equity of 796.67%. The company had revenue of $204.82 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO of Air Partner Mark Briffa sold 28,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $30,440.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,090,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,429.26. This represents a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 41.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 390,414 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 81,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 277.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 585,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at $1,264,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.

