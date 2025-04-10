Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $855,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR stock opened at $85.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.31. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $75.04 and a 12 month high of $135.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.99.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -119.45%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

