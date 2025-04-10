Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Cut to Hold at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Whitehaven Coal Price Performance
OTCMKTS WHITF opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. Whitehaven Coal has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.16.
About Whitehaven Coal
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Whitehaven Coal
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Levi’s Stock Gains Momentum With DTC Turnaround
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Robotics Stocks That Could Benefit From U.S. Manufacturing Boom
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Hims’ Weight Loss Expansion: Real Growth or Just Hype?
Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.