Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Cut to Hold at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Whitehaven Coal Price Performance

OTCMKTS WHITF opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. Whitehaven Coal has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.16.

About Whitehaven Coal

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

