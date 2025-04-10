William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRUS. TD Cowen started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $103.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock traded down $4.54 on Wednesday, hitting $50.03. The stock had a trading volume of 189,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,440. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average of $80.51. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $121.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.66 million, a P/E ratio of -73.39 and a beta of 1.72.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $574,401.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $109,018.39. The trade was a 84.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

