Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,183 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 24.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,627,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,169,000 after acquiring an additional 126,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total transaction of $418,321.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,409,278.20. The trade was a 6.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.32, for a total value of $310,309.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,752.56. This represents a 10.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,178 shares of company stock worth $1,336,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $104.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.92. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $142.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

