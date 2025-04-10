Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 16,569,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 29,054,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £581,664.34, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.27.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
